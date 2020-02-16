Albania to host meeting of NATO defense ministers in June

TIRANA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Albania will host the meeting of defense ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members in June, Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhacka announced on Friday.

Via a video message on Twitter, Xhacka said the decision to organize the meeting in Albania is a strong NATO message for its attention to the Western Balkans and the strong role Albania plays as a factor of stability in the region.

Xhacka made this announcement after attending the meeting of the NATO defense ministers held in Brussels on Feb. 12-13.