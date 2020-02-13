Albania, Turkey sign agreement on mutual recognition of driving licenses

TIRANA, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Albania and Turkey signed here on Wednesday an agreement on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The agreement was signed by Albania’s Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

At a joint press conference after their meeting, Cakaj said the agreement will facilitate movement and eliminate administrative and bureaucratic barriers to the use of driving licenses between Albania and Turkey.

According to the press release, the two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding between the diplomatic academies for the exchange of diplomats and a “joint declaration” that aims to boost efforts and coordinate approaches within international organizations to the fight against organized crime, illegal trafficking, extreme violence and terrorism.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the two officials discussed areas of common interest, such as furthering bilateral economic and trade relations; the importance of improving the quality of regional cooperation; and deepening interaction in multilateral organizations, Cakaj noted.

Cakaj also expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the support and solidarity that the Turkish government has extended to Albania since the first hours after the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Nov. 26 last year.

During his official visit to Albania, Cavusoglu also met with President Ilir Meta and Speaker of Parliament Gramoz Ruci.