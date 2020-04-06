Albanian gov’t urges compliance with anti-virus measures

TIRANA, April 4 (Xinhua) — Albanian government urged compliance with anti-virus measures Saturday, as the country saw 29 new infections in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day uptick so far.

Ogerta Manastirliu, Minister of Health and Social Protection, appealed to all citizens Saturday via a video message to keep social distancing, respect the measures taken by the government, and the advice of health experts.

“We are in the middle of a war that has not stopped,” Manastirliu said.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, on the same day, announced that starting from next week, the government will take new measures against people who defy social distancing, especially in vegetable and fruit markets.

Rama warned that those who break the rules risk imprisonment.

“The army and local police will urgently set up sanitary cordons in marketplaces. State Police will crack down on offenders with new measures,” Rama said.

As of Saturday, health authorities confirmed 333 coronavirus cases, including 18 fatalities and 99 recoveries. Enditem