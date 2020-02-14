Albania’s capital shows solidarity with China in fighting coronavirus

TIRANA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Albania’s capital city of Tirana Thursday showed solidarity with Chinese people in fighting the novel coronavirus.

A reception of solidarity was co-hosted by Tirana Municipality and the Chinese Embassy in Albania to show Albanians’ support for China, where the battle against the novel coronavirus is ongoing.

Addressing the event, Mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj said “we must fight ignorance, as it is the only thing that leaves us behind”, while pledging solidarity for Chinese citizens living in Tirana.

Ervin Bushati, member of the Albanian Parliament from Socialist Party, said at the reception that in this difficult moment, “we understand how connected the world is, because we must face challenges together.”

“The friendship between our two countries is a friendship that goes beyond continents and time,” he said.

Bushati underlined that friendship is not measured by the size of the population but by the size of the heart and “the presence we show to each other in difficult times.”

“Now it’s time to say ‘We stand with Wuhan’,” he said, adding that nothing can stop the friendship between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding said at the event that the Chinese people working and living in Albania can feel the profound friendship between the two peoples at this difficult time.