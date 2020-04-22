Albania’s parliamentary body adopts extending state of natural disaster until June 23

TIRANA, April 21 (Xinhua) — The Parliamentary Commission of Laws on Tuesday approved the Albanian government’s request to extend the state of natural disaster until June 23, local media reported.

The commission held an online meeting to discuss the request aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lawmakers are expected to vote for the decision during a session on Thursday.

Speaking at the online meeting, Minister of State for Reconstruction Arben Ahmetaj said the extension serves to keep the number of infections under control and will allow authorities to intervene immediately if necessary.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Mira Rakacolli told lawmakers that health specialists had predicted an increase in infections in the next 14 days as a result of the easing of anti-virus measures.

The Albanian government declared a state of natural disaster on March 24.

To date, health authorities have reported a total of 609 coronavirus cases, with 354 recoveries and 26 fatalities.

For the first time in six weeks, the capital city Tirana reported no new cases, but 25 new infections were registered nationwide.

A total of 60 medical staff have been infected in Albania, of whom 41 have recovered. Enditem