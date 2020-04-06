Alberta in Canada: the beauty of emptiness in the Badlands

Dhe way to Barry Wagstaff goes straight, always straight. We pass arid fields, abandoned farms, rusty car wrecks, through settlements that hardly anyone knows. At some point after what feels like an eternity, a gravel road branches off into a hamlet called Sedalia. Only 25 people live there, there is a post office, a shop, crooked houses and barns.

Sedalia is to the east of an unmarked location on the prairie where highways 886 and 314 meet, somewhere in the middle of the Canadian Badlands halfway between the cities of Calgary and Saskatoon. It’s almost 400 kilometers in both directions, but it still feels. The sky seems endless and the horizon just doesn’t want to get any closer.

It is home to Barry Wagstaff.