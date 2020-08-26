Alcantara Exit Tarnishes Bayern Munich Champions League Triumph, Chances Of Alaba Stay Low

Bayern Munich is still savoring their Champions League triumph although things may turn sour soon. Der FCB is on the brink of losing two key players this summer with Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba expected to move to new clubs.

Alcantara has been widely speculated to move to Liverpool after shunning a contract extension with the German club. Bayern is pretty much aware of this impending move and appears to be ready for the 31-year-old’s departure. This is provided Liverpool or any club where he is headed can meet the $35 million valuations set on the Italian midfielder, Goal reported. As of this writing, the club has yet to get any formal offers for Thiago.

For former manager Ottmar Hitzfeld, Thiago would be a big loss to the cause of Der FCB. He admits that the Italian has developed and improved a lot and his exit would leave a big void for Hans-Dieter Flick according to Goal and SPOX.

“That is, of course, a loss for Bayern,” Hitzfeld said. “After not always being able to call upon his [full repertoire of]skills at the beginning of the season, he has developed and improved a lot, like the entire team.”

And while the exit of Thiago seems imminent, the case of Alaba could be different. His plight remains up in the air although Flick may still be able to pull some strings. The 28-year-old Austrian has been linked to several clubs such as Chelsea F. C. and Real Madrid. He still has one year left in his contract but is considering a move elsewhere if the opportunity arises.

Selling Alaba would make sense in the financial sense for Bayern. But considering he is one of the pillars for the club, Flick could turn the tables if he feels the Austrian defender is worth keeping.

“Of course, he’s one of the pillars of the team and has been playing outstandingly for months. It was an excellent decision for Hansi Flick to move Alaba into central defense,” Hitzfeld said. “Whether he stays or not is certainly also a financial question. On the other hand, I think he knows how much he appreciates Bayern.”

For now, it all depends on what Flick has planned for Der FCB. He has been successful thus far so future moves are likely to be backed. Unfortunately, Thiago may no longer be part of that while Alaba is at 50-50.