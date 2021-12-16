Aldi, Amazon, eBay, Halfords, and others have issued urgent product recalls and safety warnings.

Aldi, Amazon, eBay, Halfords, and other retailers have issued urgent product recalls and safety warnings.

As people prepare for the holidays, a slew of major retailers have issued urgent product recalls on a variety of items that people may have received as gifts in recent weeks.

Several products have been recalled by Amazon, eBay, Aldi, and other retailers due to health and safety concerns – and many of the items may have been purchased as Christmas gifts.

Due to chemical, choking, and other hazards, items such as children’s toys and clothing have been withdrawn from stores.

READ MORE:In the wake of Christmas supply chain concerns, shoppers are being advised to freeze eight foods right now.

Aldi has also issued an urgent recall for a hiking baby carrier that could fail while in use, while Halfords has identified a potential safety issue with a child’s car seat.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has issued all of the alerts.

The following is a list of the most recent product recalls to be aware of:

‘Rucksack’ style blue hiking baby carrier

Because a component may fail on a small number of carriers, the product poses a risk of injury, according to the supplier.

The product fails to comply with the General Product Safety Regulations of 2005.

Amazon has issued a recall for DIY Mini Landscape Light 3(plus).

ASIN: X001DK5DLP, X001DK5DLP, X001DK5DLP, X001DK5DLP,

Chemical and choking hazards are two types of hazards to be aware of.

Because the switch has a compartment with three button cell batteries that can be easily accessed without the use of a tool, the product poses a high risk of internal injuries.

The button cell batteries can be put in the mouth and swallowed, posing a choking hazard for small children and causing gastrointestinal damage.

The Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 do not apply to this product.

Amazon has also issued a recall for FXL Power – Laptop Charger, AC Adapter-65 W.

Identifiers for products

Type of risk

smoulders

V-Benz, Diva Beauty, V-6093 Hair Clippers come with an adapter.

Identifiers of products

Types of danger

When tested, the dimensions of the pins on the supplied plug were incorrect, posing a serious risk of electric shock.

Because the plug pins were misaligned, it couldn’t fit into a plug test gauge correctly.

The pins on this adapter’s plug were not compatible with BS1363-compliant socket outlets.

The plug had no provision for a fuse.

The is.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.