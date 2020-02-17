Aldi Australia shoppers go wild after the return of $3.69 frozen smoothie packs

Aldi shoppers are rejoicing after the Australian supermarket giant re-released its popular $3.69 frozen smoothie packs.

An Aldi lovers Instagram page, which has more than 102,000 followers, shared images of the assorted three-pack smoothie bags and their contents.

‘The frozen smoothie packs are back! So quick and convenient if you’re a smoothie lover,’ they captioned the post.

The 450 gram bags are available in a range of flavours including Strawberry Fantasy with strawberry and banana slices, Pineapple Sunset with pineapple and mango, and Green Dream with banana, lemongrass, kale and mango.

The post has since received more than 700 likes with many happy customers sharing their joy of the low-budget food product’s return.

‘Yay! I’ve been waiting for these to come back,’ one happy shopper said.

‘The pineapple sunset one is delicious!’ another commented.

Despite the popularity, the ‘high’ amount of sugar in each bag divided customers online and caused some confusion.

According to the nutrition information, the Strawberry Fantasy bag contains an average of 11.2 grams of sugar per packet mix, while the Pineapple Sunset pack contains an average 16.7 grams.

‘Far too much sugar,’ one customer said.

Another added: ‘Looks yummy but lots of sugar.’

Both the Aldi page and other users were quick to respond saying the product does not contain any added sugar and most fruit is high in natural sugar.

‘A fresh banana has around 12 grams of sugar and a cup of strawberries has seven grams of sugar, but it’s natural,’ one customer explained.