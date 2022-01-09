Aldi donates 550,000 meals to charitable organizations as part of a holiday food donation campaign.

Aldi donates 550,000 meals to charitable organizations as part of a festive food donation campaign.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and England praised the supermarket chain for its continued assistance to those in need.

Aldi, a low-cost supermarket, donated 550,000 meals to those in need this Christmas, and footballer Marcus Rashford gave them a standing ovation.

As part of its pledge to donate 1.8 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity during November and December, the supermarket chain partnered with local organizations to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Over 700 UK charities benefited from the initiative, which is part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that connects businesses with charitable organizations.

Through the partnership, Aldi was able to meet its pledge to donate 10 million meals to families in need by 2021.

“The festive season is always a difficult time for people affected by food poverty,” Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was impressed with the supermarket’s achievement of its goal.

“The holiday season has always proven to be a difficult time for society’s most vulnerable, and this year is no exception,” he said.

The need for assistance is greater than it has ever been post-Covid.

“As a founding member of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce, it’s encouraging to see Aldi’s food donation program continue to help our children.”

Aldi’s and other members’ work has been a true lifeline for many, and I’m proud to stand alongside them this Christmas to ensure we reach as many people in need as possible.

Thank you to everyone who took part.”

Since early 2019, Aldi has been collaborating with Neighbourly.

Aldi introduced community donation points in all stores last year as part of the partnership, allowing customers to donate any food or household products to local causes all year.

