Aldi has announced a massive Scottish Burns Night range, which includes 99p haggis.

Aldi has announced a huge Burns Night range, which includes 99p haggis.

Aldi has launched a special Burns Night range of products, including haggis, whisky, vegetables, and even ‘Iron Brew’ pakora, which is available in all of its Scottish stores.

Aldi has unveiled a new Burns Night Specialbuy range, which will be available in all of its Scottish stores.

Starting today (January 13), all 102 Scottish locations will stock low-cost items in preparation for the celebration of Robert Burns’ life and poetry on January 25.

Haggis, whisky, and Irn-Bru will all be available at reduced prices, with the latter starting at 99p.

READ MORE — After a month of strict restrictions, France lifts its travel ban on the United Kingdom.

Macaulay’s meat and vegetarian haggis will both cost under £1, with a gluten-free version costing £1.99.

Glen Marnoch 12-year-old Speyside Single Malt whisky will be available for £17.99 for a 70 cl bottle, and a two-pack of Brownings the Bakers Steak and Haggis Pies will be available for £1.29.

From just 35p, the budget behemoth will launch an exclusive Burns Supper Super Six veg offering, complete with tatties, neeps, and all the trimmings provided by local producers.

It’s also bringing back its popular ‘Iron Brew’ pakora for £1.79.

“Burns Night is our chance to celebrate everything that is great about Scotland, and our Burns Night range has something for everyone this year,” said Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland.

We have vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as some more unique Scots’ products like Iron Brew Pakora and Curried Haggis Bites.”

“We continued to underpin our commitment to Scottish suppliers and produce in 2021, supplying our shoppers with over 450 Scottish products from over 90 local suppliers,” he added.

“We’re excited to start 2022 by working with so many of our long-time Scottish suppliers to provide our customers with a fantastic range of products.”

The full list of Aldi’s Burns Night products can be found below.

Chieftain Haggis – Simon Howie – £2.99908g

99p454g Macaulay’s Haggis

Vegetarian Haggis from Macaulay’s.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.