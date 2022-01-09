Aldi has announced that it will spend £3.5 billion per year to hire 100 more British food and beverage suppliers.

Major retailers in the UK are still reliant on imports in 2022.

Aldi is ramping up its plans to buy from British suppliers this year, pledging to spend £3.5 billion annually by 2025.

As part of its plan to “accelerate its commitment” to UK farmers and manufacturers, the German discounter has pledged to hire more than 100 additional food and drink producers.

Aldi claims that its entire “core range” of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter, and cream are already sourced from the United Kingdom, and that British products account for just over 40% of all fresh food items.

The supermarket said it will spend £9 billion with UK companies in 2021 and will open one store every week on average, increasing opportunities for British food and drink producers, according to executives.

“We’re looking for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs and new opportunities for these businesses,” Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK CEO, said.

Cuoco, a Somerset-based biscuit brand run by husband-and-wife team Liam and Penny Pithers and which supplies the grocer with snacks for its “Specially Selected” range, is one of the beneficiaries.

Because of the climate crisis, Brexit, and other trade disruptions, Aldi isn’t alone in sourcing more food and drink from the United Kingdom.

Morrisons announced plans to hire 200 more British suppliers in 2016 after a report it commissioned revealed that only about half of the food consumed in the UK was sourced locally.

Professor Tim Benton of the University of Leeds, the report’s author, emphasized the growing risks along the country’s supply chain, which are being exacerbated by political, economic, and environmental uncertainty.

Major retailers in the UK are still reliant on imports in 2022, with only about 25% of fruit and vegetables consumed year-round in the UK being grown domestically.

In the past, the National Farmers’ Union has singled out Aldi and Morrisons as two of the most committed supermarkets to sourcing British produce.