Aldi has introduced a heated dressing gown that is ideal for the colder months of the year.

Aldi has released a heated dressing gown that is ideal for the winter months.

Customers intend to use them to’save money on gas bills.’

We all know someone who spends most of their time in their dressing gown, but do they have one with a built-in heater? If so, this could be the ideal gift for them – or a treat for yourself.

Consumers are looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter in the face of rising gas prices and fears that heating bills will be a struggle in the coming months.

Aldi has just released the ‘Kirkton House Heated Coat,’ a soft flannel full-body fleece with an integrated heated system to keep you warm during the UK’s bitter winter.

After being shared on the popular Coupon Mama UK Facebook page, the heated dressing gown has already received over 4,000 comments in less than 24 hours, according to Mirror Online.

“I’m going to get two of these to save on gas,” one ecstatic fan said.

“We need these for the office omg!!!” said another, tagging a friend.

Some savvy shoppers have already gotten their hands on the must-have gown, with one satisfied customer writing on the post, “Really pleased with this blanket.”

I have the grey one, and it is lovely and soft, as well as heating up quickly, which is exactly what I was looking for.

“Perfect for working from home.”

Plus, when you consider how much money you’ll save on heating, it’s a no-brainer.

“Fight off the winter chills with this Kirkton House Heated Coat,” reads a description on the Aldi website for the dressing gown.

“You can stay warm even if the weather outside turns cold.

“This soft, cosy, heated coat not only looks great, but it’s also very practical; all you have to do is wrap it around yourself, set your preferred temperature, and enjoy the warm and cozy feeling.”

This heated fleece is the ideal solution for braving the cold to put the bins out or trying to save money on your heating bill.

There’s also overheating protection, a detachable lead cable, and a hand controller unit, which means you can turn it on without even moving your hand – that sounds good to us.

Because of its popularity, the light grey style has already sold out; however, the cream design is still available – but you’d better hurry.

