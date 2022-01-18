Aldi has opened a new store, similar to Tesco, where customers cannot pay with cash or credit card.

Budget supermarket Aldi has opened its first ‘just walk out of’ store, following in the footsteps of Tesco.

The goal is to reduce the length of lines.

Aldi, the low-cost supermarket, is the latest retailer to open a store where customers can ‘walk out without paying.’

Aldi has gone head-to-head with its competitors by opening a store in England today, where customers can pay for their purchases without using cash or credit cards.

Amazon and Tesco, who both opened check-out-free stores earlier in 2021, are following in Amazon’s footsteps.

According to the Manchester Evening News, employees will use a series of high-tech cameras to track customers as they shop and only bill them when they leave.

Customers can buy alcohol at the Greenwich store if they appear to be over the age of 25, as determined by facial age estimation technology.

Customers can confirm their identity through the app, thanks to Yoti's technology.

Customers can confirm their identity through the app, thanks to Yoti’s technology.

Anyone who chooses to opt out will have their age verified in the store.

Over the last few months, employees have been testing the new way of working.

The goal is to eliminate long lines in stores while also allowing these types of businesses to expand.

Customers must download the ShopandGo app from Aldi to be able to enter the store, pick up their items, and leave.

“Today is the culmination of months of work, not least from the team here in Greenwich, and I’m excited to see how customers react to our trial,” Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said.

“This store employs the most cutting-edge retail technology.”

“We’ve been working towards this day for several months now, so it’ll be exciting to see how our customers react to the new technology,” said store manager Lewis Esparon.