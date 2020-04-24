Aldi is Auctioning off Kevin the Carrot Toys on eBay Tonight to Support the NHS

Get yourself a bottle of wine and stretch that clicking finger – you’re going to need it when Aldi kicks off the auction for a limited number of Kevin the Carrot toys on eBay at 8pm.

A total of 400 toys are being auctioned off, and include Kevin and Katie in their best doctor and nurse cosplay. In case you haven’t heard of Kevin, he’s a carrot and brand mascot for Aldi – he even has a place in London’s Museum of Brands, sitting alongside such famous faces as Mickey Mouse and Paddington Bear.

The starting bid of £1.11 is an homage to the NHS 111 service, and all of the money raised will be donated to NHS Charities Together, and Teenage Cancer Trust. Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said:

“Our team has been working hard to do our bit in helping to feed the nation, from priority access for emergency workers, to charity food donations through our ongoing work with Neighbourly. However, we wanted to do something more specific to recognise the amazing work of NHS and TCT staff and raise money for them during this unprecedented time.

“With our Kevin and Katie plush toys proving extremely popular at Christmas and having helped to raise money for charity in the past, we felt what better way to raise money and celebrate NHS workers, than to create ‘superhero’ doctor and nurse carrots for fans to bid on?”

So get your shit sorted for the auction – you’ve only got a couple of hours. Good luck! [Metro]