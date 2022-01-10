Aldi is celebrating its ‘best ever’ Christmas, thanks to a Kevin the Carrot commercial that has sparked a surge in demand for holiday food and drink.

Aldi’s Christmas is the ‘best ever,’ thanks to Kevin the Carrot’s ad, which has sparked a surge in demand for festive foods and beverages.

Following a year-on-year increase in December sales, supermarket chain Aldi has celebrated its “best ever” Christmas, thanks to a successful advertising campaign that boosted customer demand for holiday food and drink.

In December, the discounter reported a 0.4% increase in UK sales over the same month the previous year, when supermarkets were boosted by lockdown measures that forced hospitality venues to close.

According to research firm Kantar, Aldi was the “only major supermarket” to increase sales in December.

Its December 2020 figures were also 8.1% higher than December 2019.

According to Kantar, the company is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket group, with a 7.7% market share.

The German parent company, Aldi Sud, owns it privately.

The growth was fueled by record sales across the supermarket’s premium range, as well as strong demand for beer, wine, and spirits to accompany customers’ Christmas celebrations.

Aldi said it sold over 43 million mince pies, 21 million pigs-in-blankets, and 118 million Brussels sprouts during the holiday season.

Over 5.5 million bottles of champagne, sparkling wine, and prosecco were also purchased by shoppers for their Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Lower prices attracted customers away from competitors, according to the company, which it attributed to its “standout” advertising campaign featuring its mascot Kevin the Carrot and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

The campaign “reminded Britain last year that you don’t have to be extravagant to be kind, just as you don’t have to spend a lot to indulge your family with a little luxury at Christmas,” according to Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK chief executive.

He added that, amid a cost-of-living crisis across the country due to higher prices and soaring energy bills, the discounter would likely benefit even more this year if people chose cheaper groceries.

“There’s no doubt that 2021 was a long and difficult year for many people, but our incredible colleagues went above and beyond in coming together to give our customers the Christmas they deserved,” he said.

