Aldi sends out a Specialbuy update to all customers.
A car polisher, a soft toy, chopping boards, and a watercolour pad are among the products that have been delayed.
Customers have been notified that some Specialbuys may be delayed in reaching stores or being made available online.
The discount store provides regular updates on when specific bargain items will be available for purchase.
However, it claims that some products will be delayed due to global shipping disruptions.
The products that are affected are listed below.
Some of them had previously been advertised as available in late January or early February.
The most up-to-date dates are listed below, and you can stay updated by visiting this page.
Date When Can You Buy It Online?
Date of Expected In-Store Availability
Fat Quarters with a License
02032022 is a telephone number.
The telephone number is 13022022
Crochet Work by Hinkler
The exact date is still unknown.
13022022 is a phone number.
Reading Light, Lifemax White HV
140202202
13022022 is a telephone number.
A3 Black Script Ringbound Sketchbook
+1 902 2022
The telephone number is 13022022
Script Watercolor Pad for the Seaside
14022202
13022022 is a phone number.
Bargello Wall Hanging is a very creative piece.
+1 (602) 2022
The telephone number is 13022022
Ultimate Den Kit from Bookoli
9202202
00422022
Multifunctional Kirkton House Rug
9202202
00422022
The Vileda Spin and Clean Mop is a great way to keep your house clean and tidy.
16022022 is a telephone number.
00522022
Slippers made of lambskin
The telephone number is 06022022.
The telephone number is 13022022
Polisher for Cars
from 2002 to 2022
Only available on the internet
Wrench with a Big Impact
2022 is the year 2002
+1-2402-2022
Heatable Soft Toy for Minions
The exact date is still unknown.
020 2202
Scale of the Salter Glass Analyzer
+1(1202) 2022
the number 30012022
Chopping Boards, Grey, 2 Pack
Number: 05022022
27012022 27012022
Black Tumbler With Insulation
+1 (602) 2022
27012022 27012022
Kirkton House Frying Pan, Divided
+1 (602) 2022
+1 (270) 120-2222
Stove Top Kettle, Kirkton House
+1 (602) 2022
+44 (0) 27012022
Bottle Tracker: Today Is A Good Day
05022022 is the telephone number.
27012022 27012022
Longsleeve CBEEBIES
00422022
13012022 is a phone number.
Cushion with Shaggy Sparkle
The telephone number is 06032022.
10032022 is a telephone number.
Rug with Sherpa
006032202
10032022 is a phone number.
“We’re doing everything we can to provide clarity on expected availability dates,” Aldi says.
The dates will differ depending on the store and the region.”
The store has also recently updated its information on facemasks and Covid-19 for customers.
Customers in England are told that wearing a face covering is a personal choice.
Customers in Wales are reminded that face coverings are still required when shopping in our stores.