Aldi’s New Traffic Light System Will Make Your Shopping Trips Less Stressful

Aldi is trying to get its customers to spread out their visits to stores to ease queues as well as putting additional measures in place.

The supermarket has updated its website with information on its busiest and slowest hours, so that shoppers can rejig their trips to avoid queues that have sprung up thanks to the new social distancing measures it’s rolled out. If you head down there first thing in the morning, it’ll be ‘quite busy’ before it all kicks off mid-morning, which is the busiest time of day. Things quieten down after midday, with the aisles becoming a haven of relative calm in the evening.

Aldi is also extending its hours, now staying open until 10pm, Monday to Saturday, so customers can shop safely, rather than all squeezing in at the same time, and raiding the shelves – which Aldi notes are stocked up every day. If you fall into the elderly or vulnerable bracket, you can pop inside 30 minutes before the doors open, but can’t actually pay for your purchases until the store is officially open. But that should give you a head start on filling your trolley before the mob rolls in. [TechRadar]