Alec Baldwin claims he “DID NOT pull the trigger” on the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.

ALEC Baldwin claims he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

During his first interview since the fatal shooting in Sante Fe, New Mexico on October 21, the actor was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears.

“I did not pull the trigger,” a tearful Baldwin said in a teaser for his exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

“I have no idea,” the 63-year-old said when Mr Stephanopoulos asked how a real bullet ended up on the set.

Someone loaded a live bullet into a gun that wasn’t supposed to be on the premises.”

Last month, Baldwin told reporters that Halyna was his “friend,” and that he took her to dinner with Joel, the director, the day he arrived in Santa Fe to begin shooting the American Western film.

“She was someone who was loved by everyone she worked with,” he said during an emotional interview.

She was well-liked.

“It’s hard for me to believe it even now – it doesn’t seem real to me.”

Mr. Stephanopoulos inquired as to whether the fatal shooting was the worst thing that had ever happened to him.

“Yes – because I think back and wonder what else I could have done?” Baldwin responded.

He previously confirmed that he met with Hutchin’s husband and her nine-year-old son after the tragedy, but said he “wouldn’t know how to categorize” the meeting’s emotional gravity.

“He’s in a state of grief,” Baldwin said.

“On set, there are occasional mishaps, but nothing like this.”

This is a one-in-a-billion occurrence.”

He went on to say that he was in “constant contact” with Hutchins’ husband and son, who were “shocked.”

“We are eagerly awaiting the Sheriff’s Department to inform us of the results of their investigation,” he continued.

Halyna Hutchins was regarded as a rising star in the film industry, having debuted in the industry in 2012.

Her work on movies like Archenemy, Darlin’, and Blindfire made her a household name.

Her husband Matthew and their son are her only survivors.

