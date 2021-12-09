Alec Baldwin has shared a letter in which he denies that the set of Rust was ‘chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative.’

Alec Baldwin has shared a letter in which he denies that the set of the Rust film was “chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative.”

The letter, which was shared on the actor’s Instagram page, claims that the film set was a “professional” environment with “high working morale.”

Rust’s cast and crew have denied that the set was “chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative.”

They questioned the “inadequate” public narrative surrounding the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set in an open letter, which was shared by actor Alec Baldwin on his Instagram page.

On October 21, Hutchins was killed when a toy gun accidentally discharged a live round.

Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun and that it fired as he cocked it while practicing a shot.

Rust was a “professional” environment, with “high working morale” and “laughter and optimism” common among cast and crew, according to the letter, which was signed by more than 20 people.

While “a few crew members quit prior to the accident,” the letter claims that “the vast majority” of employees remained and were “enjoying” their jobs.

“Unfortunately, working on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience and credits is common in our industry…Rust was not one of them,” the letter stated.

“We recognize that no set is perfect, and like any production, Rust had areas of brilliance as well as areas that were more difficult.”

“While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not believe that this set reflects the kinds of conditions our unions are fighting against,” the statement continued.

Hutchins, who is described as “at the heart of our production,” was also mentioned in the letter.

Baldwin said he was not responsible for what happened to Hutchins in an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday.

“Someone is to blame for what happened, and I can’t say who it is,” he said, “but I know it isn’t me.”

