Alec Baldwin responds to claims that he is not cooperating with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutchins by attacking “lies.”

In response to claims that he is not cooperating with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin attacks “lies.”

After being questioned about why he has not yet handed over his phone, the actor stated that he would ‘comply 1,000 percent’ with investigators.

Alec Baldwin has denied reports that he is refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On the 16th of December, law enforcement officials in New Mexico, where the shooting occurred, obtained a search warrant allowing them to search the actor’s messages related to the film Rust, but they have not been able to obtain his cellphone.

Ms Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally shot on the Rust set in October as Mr Baldwin, the film’s producer, practiced drawing a gun.

Mr Baldwin called the shooting a “tragic accident” and said his heart was “broken” in the aftermath.

On Saturday, the actor resurfaced with a lengthy video posted to Instagram in which he slammed claims that he is not cooperating with investigators as “lies” and “bullshit.”

His remarks come in the wake of a New York Post article in which lawyers speculated on why the actor might have kept his phone from law enforcement.

This was “not consistent with [Mr Baldwin’s] pledge early on to cooperate with law enforcement,” according to Kevin Kearon, who worked at the Nassau District Attorney’s Office and is now a criminal defense lawyer.

Instead, Mr Baldwin suggested that the snafu was caused by state-by-state protocols for law enforcement cooperation.

He explained, “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or whatever.”

“That is a time-consuming process.”

He went on to say that he would “100% comply with everything,” adding, “The best way to honor Halyna Hutchins’ death is to find out the truth.”

He contrasted the front-page article in the New York Post with the front-page story in the New York Daily News about actor Sidney Poitier’s death in the video message.

He claimed that the allegations of non-compliance came from “right-wing rag sheets and people who were all about hate,” and that a friend finding a packet of sweeteners in the street was a good omen for 2022.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also hurt in the shooting.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Alec Baldwin attacks ‘lies’ amid claims he is not complying with Halyna Hutchins shooting probe