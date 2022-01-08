Alec Baldwin says it’s a “lie” that he’s not cooperating in the shooting investigation.

Alec Baldwin says it’s a “lie” that he’s not cooperating with the shooting investigation.

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin denied on Saturday that he is refusing to cooperate with the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall.

Baldwin’s cellphone is the subject of a search warrant, which authorities hope will yield information that will help them with their investigation.

During a rehearsal for his film “Rust,” Baldwin was caught with a revolver in his hand.

When it went off, it killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director.

The actor’s phone has yet to be found by authorities.

New Mexico must go through New York law enforcement, Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday, and the process of determining exactly what is required takes time.

He explained, “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or whatever.”

When the gun he was holding went off, Baldwin claimed he had no idea it was loaded with a live round.

Investigators are trying to figure out where the live round came from, and according to the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, they’re looking for text messages, images, videos, calls, or any other information related to the film.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests, orders, demands, or search warrants concerning my phone is a lie,” he said.