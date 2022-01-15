Alec Baldwin surrenders his cellphone as part of the investigation into the Rust shooting.

Authorities said they will examine text messages, emails, social media communications, browser activity, and other data stored on the actor’s device.

Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to police investigating a fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

When cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in October of last year, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the Western while drawing a prop gun.

The actor had turned his phone over to authorities in Suffolk County, New York, according to the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Office.

In December, a search warrant for his iPhone was issued.

Baldwin was accused of not cooperating with the investigation earlier this week, which he denied.

According to court documents, investigators will now look into the actor’s text messages, emails, social media communications, browser activity, and other data stored on his device.

They’ll also look at the phone’s deleted videos, photos, and messages.

Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, said on Friday that authorities in Suffolk County, New York, were downloading relevant data to send to Santa Fe investigators.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said the actor had voluntarily handed over his phone to authorities.

“But this isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone,” Mr Dyer said in a statement.

Nothing was wrong with Alec.

“The real question is how live rounds ended up on the set in the first place,” says the author.

Last month, the actor’s lawyer stated that the actor was cooperating with authorities and that they were confident that the evidence would show that the actor was not to blame for the incident.

On the set of the Western, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when the prop gun he was using discharged.

“I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor has stated.

The incident also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was taken to the hospital and later released.

According to a lawsuit, the film’s script did not require Alec Baldwin to fire a gun when Ms Hutchins was fatally shot.

Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor, filed the lawsuit in November after a shooting on the New Mexico set.

Gloria Allred, her lawyer, called Mr Baldwin’s and the film’s producers’ actions “reckless,” accusing them of violating safety procedures.

Alec Baldwin turns over his mobile phone in Rust shooting investigation