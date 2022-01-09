Alex Danchev’s review of Magritte: A Life reveals a figure so repulsive that he’s ultimately unknowable.

Review of Alex Danchev’s Magritte: A Life: Reveals a figure so repulsive that he’s ultimately unknowable

The blurb on the back cover wonders, “Who was René Magritte?”

It reads more like a typical Magrittian parting shot to a reader who is likely tired and uninformed at the end of this lengthy biography.

Alex Danchev, a historian, died in 2016 after finishing nine of the ten chapters.

Cézanne’s and Braque’s biographies were well-received.

Magritte could hardly be in better hands than Danchev, who describes him as “the single most significant purveyor of images to the modern world.”

Danchev’s deft use of language – earlier biographies are “attempts on his life,” FT Marinetti is “the Napoleon of futurism” – puts him on friendly terms with Magritte, whose fascination with the relationship between word and image inspired “The Treachery of Images,” 1929, which is instantly recognisable as “Ceci n’est pas une pipe.”

Word and image also collided in Magritte’s advertising work, which kept him afloat long after he stopped designing wallpaper for a living.

It seeped into his personal work, such as the mid-twenties collages and motifs like the mannequin head, in which he seemed to “disclose something of himself,” according to Danchev.

Primary sources abound, including Magritte’s own writings and those of his Brussels devotees.

Despite this, he eludes his biographer, who succeeds in revealing a figure so repulsive that he becomes unknowable.

Magritte and his brothers were delinquents as children, with a “taste for practical jokes involving excrement, urine, public toilet sabotage, and meticulous septic tank monitoring.”

René’s obsession with pornography (facilitated by his father) was too much for the other schoolboys, and they were accused of keeping a donkey that they tortured and then starved to death.

Even the tragic details of Magritte’s childhood – his delusional, “skirt-chasing” father, and his depressive mother – fail to elicit sympathy.

When his mother committed suicide, there is a strong possibility that she was pushed to it not by her husband, but by her sons.

Danchev admits that the desire to “psychoanalyze Magritte” has been difficult to resist.

