Alex Glenn unveiled as new Broncos captain

Coach Anthony Seibold says Darius Boyd will remain an integral part of Brisbane’s leadership group despite being replaced as captain by Alex Glenn for the 2020 NRL season.

An emotional Glenn, 31, was officially unveiled as the Broncos’ 10th skipper on Friday, taking over from Boyd, who had held the reins since 2017.

It ended months of speculation over Boyd’s future after an underwhelming 2019 season capped by Brisbane’s embarrassing finals exit – a record 58-0 loss to Parramatta.

Seibold said he had told Boyd last September that he would be losing the captaincy but insisted he made the decision to relieve what he believed was unfair external pressure on the 32-year-old.

“He took it like a man. He said, ‘If you think that is the best decision for the club then I am all in’. Darius is a pro,” Seibold said of Boyd’s reaction to losing the captaincy.

“One thing I saw in my first year here, for whatever reason, there was a lot of external noise and pressure on Darius.

“He handled it well but I thought it was unforgiving. He was in the spotlight for unfair reasons in my eyes.

“Ultimately I wanted to take some of the pressure and spotlight off Darius so he can enjoy his rugby league at the end of his career.”

Seibold expected Boyd to guide not only Glenn but also help develop Brisbane’s “next generation of leaders” – Matt Lodge, Pat Carrigan, Brodie Croft, Tevita Pangai and Payne Haas.

“(Boyd) remains an integral part of our leadership group,” he said.

“I have deliberately changed things up. Our leadership model is very different to 12 months ago than when I first came here.

“I am trying to put all the right support mechanisms in place so Alex can do the best job he can do.”

Glenn was tipped to replace the embattled Boyd as skipper in late 2019 when the former Kiwi international ended months of speculation and re-signed for another two seasons.

But Glenn – a veteran of 259 games since his NRL debut for Brisbane in 2009 – said he would lean heavily on Boyd this season after fighting back tears when unveiled as skipper on Friday.

“I am very fortunate to have Darius at the club still. I will be seeking a lot of guidance from him,” Glenn said.

“And I know he will be supporting me. I don’t think our roles will change between me and him.

“He is still a huge leader in our team.”