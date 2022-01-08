Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, continues to ask for money, but according to a report, his store made (dollar)165 million over a three-year period.

Alex Jones isn’t too proud to ask for help.

Simply listen to his broadcasts and you’ll hear about the guy whose lies about the Sandy Hook shooting finally caught up with him and demanded money.

And it’s likely that this has a lot to do with Jones, who also claims he’ll eat his neighbors, losing yet another lawsuit over the Sandy Hook lies.

But, according to a Huffington Post report, he shouldn’t be in such a financial bind.

Jones “raked in (dollar)165 million from the Infowars store over three years beginning in September 2015, all while begging his supporters to help him stay financially solvent,” according to the report.

According to the report, Jones was begging a caller to his radio show to help him “pay the bills” as recently as Thursday.

According to the report, Jones’ net worth was revealed thanks to a discovery request “in a court case brought by a parent of one of the victims of the 2012 (Sandy Hook) massacre.”

Jones reportedly referred to the shooting as a “false flag” operation involving “green screen” and “crisis actors,” according to the report, and on days when he pushed those lies, his store’s profit increased.

According to the report, on Nov.

“I’ve watched a lot of soap operas, and I’ve seen actors before, and I know when I’m watching a movie and when I’m watching something real,” he said in reference to Sandy Hook on December 18, 2016.

He made (dollar)103,513.11 profit that day, according to the report.

Sandy Hook was a true story.

There were children who died.

Alex Jones is still extending his hand.