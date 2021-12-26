Alex Jones, the host of Infowars, was arrested for domestic violence over the holidays, which he blames on a “medication imbalance.”

Alex Jones’ wife was arrested on Christmas Eve for domestic violence, which the right-wing provocateur blamed on a “medication imbalance,” according to the right-wing provocateur.

At approximately 8.45 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Erika Wulff Jones and booked her into an Austin jail.

The 43-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search, or transportation, according to jail records.

Yesterday afternoon, she had not received a bond.

Alex Jones, an Austin resident and the founder of the right-wing news organization Infowars, declined to say whether he was hurt or elaborate on what happened, other than to say that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent medication change.

“It’s a private family matter that occurred on Christmas Eve,” Jones told The Associated Press.

“I love and care for my wife, and it appears to be a medication mix-up.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for the report on Wulff Jones’ arrest on Christmas Day, and a spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide any additional information.

A request for comment from Wulff Jones’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Jones filed a lawsuit this week to have subpoenas issued to him by a House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency in the US Capitol overturned.

Prior to the riot, he spoke at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump, and his Infowars colleague Owen Shroyer was charged with crimes related to it in August.

Shroyer has stated that he is not guilty of the charges.

Jones stated that his wife’s detention was related to his politics and that “it wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything.”

