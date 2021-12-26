Alex Jones’s wife, a conspiracy theorist, has been charged with domestic violence.

DALLAS (AP) — Alex Jones’s wife was arrested on Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge, which the right-wing provocateur blamed on a “medication imbalance,” according to the right-wing provocateur.

Around 8:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrested Erika Wulff Jones and booked her into an Austin jail.

Friday is the weekend.

The 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search, or transportation, according to jail records.

On Saturday afternoon, she had not received a bond.

Alex Jones, an Austin resident and the founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, refused to say whether he was hurt or elaborate on what happened on Saturday, other than to say that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent medication change.

“It’s a private family matter that occurred on Christmas Eve,” Jones said in a brief interview with The Associated Press.

“I love and care for my wife, and it appears that there is a medication imbalance.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for the report on Wulff Jones’ arrest on Christmas Day, and a spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide any additional information.

A request for comment from Wulff Jones’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Jones filed a lawsuit this week, attempting to have subpoenas issued to him by a House committee investigating the Jan.

At the US Capitol, there is a 6th insurgency.

Jones spoke at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump before the riot, and his Infowars colleague, Owen Shroyer, was charged in August with crimes related to it.

Shroyer has stated that he is “innocent of the allegations.”

“It wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything,” Jones said of his wife’s arrest, adding that it “doesn’t concern my politics.”