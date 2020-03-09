ALEX MICHAEL recaps Married At First Sight: Mishel holds Steve hostage

Welcome back to another episode of Pulling Teeth Australia.

On Sunday, Married At First Sight’s commitment ceremony turned up the BS in lieu of any real drama, as a soft toy named Rick made a grown woman cry and a hipster barber had a close shave with reality.

Will Mishel finally acknowledge the ugly truth? Can stealing the curtains help Stacey see the light? And will Liz finally Ctrl+Alt+Delete her robo-husband? Let’s find out.

Cathy has been in the friend-zone ever since she went off at Josh for having a lively conversation with Hayley about four dinner parties ago.

John: ‘Wow, so much has changed between you guys. A fortnight ago we had to put tarp on the couches because you two kept “second basing” during the commitment ceremony.’

Cathy: ‘Those were the days…’

Josh: Yeah, loik, nah loik. This week has been great. But loik, before I wanted to mate with Caffy, but now she is my mate.’

Cathy attempted to cry but she was dryer than Dubbo.

A wave of guilt washed over Josh’s face – like a man trying to work out if the sneaky couch fart he’d just let out was going to be fragrance free.

John: ‘Alright, Josh. Stay or leave?’

Josh: *Takes a big sniff* ‘I’ll let ya know in a few seconds.’

Cathy’s eyes started to water. It was hard to tell if it was due to heartbreak, or farticle-induced irritation.

John: ‘I’m talking about the relationship, Josh!’

Decision: STAY.

Michael had confidence etched on his face, having successfully played the ‘memory fail’ card to escape punishment for cheating on Stacey last week.

Meanwhile, Stacey was wearing some curtains she’d nicked from the hotel.

Dr. Trisha: ‘Alright, Curtains! Trying to block out all the shade?’

As the room erupted into laughter, Dr. Trisha experienced an emotion she’d never felt before.

That strange warmth you’re feeling, Trisha? It’s called ‘respect’. Soak it up while you still can.

The topic of conversation shifted to Michael, who proudly revealed he’d sworn off alcohol and will therefore remain faithful for at least another week.

Michael: ‘Hahn Light doesn’t count, does it?’

Stacey – who definitely isn’t just sticking around for a slice of Michael’s ice cube fortune – immediately forgave her husband and decided to STAY.

Right, who’s next?

This season’s surprise success story have finally found a problem.

Aleks can’t bring herself to sleep with Ivan and is choosing to play the ‘I was raised not to talk about my sex life’ card around the experts.

Dr. Trisha: ‘Remember guys, this is Married At First Sight, not Friends!’

Ivan: ‘I’m qu… qu… quite comfortable with where we’re at.’

John: ‘Which is where?’

Ivan: ‘I’ll happily answer that question, right after this break.’

Mel: ‘Cut the crap, Andrew G, are you having sex or not!?’

A weird buzzing started emanating from the room. We soon work out it’s coming from the corner of Ivan’s mouth, as he reached for the phone in his pocket.

Ivan: *Pretending to take a call* ‘Aunt Magda! How’s it going? Oh not much, just fighting with a pheromone expert about penetrating my wife.

‘Yeah, that’s right. Married…

‘Look, like I’ve just told Trisha, I do not feel comfortable discussing this with you!’ *Hangs up the phone*

Aleks eventually got fed up with the persistent questions and threatened to leave the experiment so she could ‘pursue Ivan on the outside world’.

The threat turned out to be about as real as their sex life.

Decision: STAY.

Everything was going well for our intruders until KC met Rick.

KC: ‘We were all good until I found a teddy bear in his suitcase – only it wasn’t a teddy, it was some bloke named Rick.’

Rick (a licensed soft toy from the show Rick and Morty) was a gift from Drew’s sexy female housemate, Jessie.

Drew: ‘KC is clearly dealing with some jealousy issues and I don’t know how to cope with it. Rick doesn’t do this crap!’

Michael and Curtains burst into laughter over how preposterous this whole situation was. You know you’re screwed when you’re getting laughed at by a Bed Bath N’ Table catalogue.

Decision: STAY.

Liz: ‘Everything is going great, he’s a big teddy bear.’

Seb: ‘I trust her, which is a big thing for me.’

Whoops, looks like I accidentally switched to Playschool: Up Late during the ad break.

Decision: STAY.

Last week, Steve finally told Mishel that he didn’t find her attractive. So their decision should have been a no-brainer.

Mishel: ‘Yeah I’m voting stay thanks, John. Instagram talent agents don’t represent quitters and mumma smells a Weight Watchers deal!’

Steve naturally voted leave, which according to show’s rules means he’ll be held hostage for another week to try and ‘work it out’.

A look of disgust washed over Steve’s face as they re-joined their castmates on the couch.

Mishel: ‘Sorry, Steve. Do you hate me?’

Steve: ‘Of course not, Mishel, don’t be stupid!’

Mishel: ‘I’m trying not to be Steve, I really am.’