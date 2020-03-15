Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance gave Liverpool one positive on disastrous night

The Reds were the better team throughout against Atletico but they were undone by a smash and grab masterclass – but Oxlade-Chamberlain’s performance will make fans smile

It was always going to take the strength of an Ox to break down the strongest defence in Europe.

But even powerhouses like these run out of steam eventually – and when Liverpool’s did Jurgen Klopp’s men were made to look like donkeys.

It was a big call from Klopp to recall Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the expense of Fabinho, but to his relief the returning England international justified his selection with the sort of performance even Atletico Madrid couldn’t contain.

Jordan Henderson might have been a welcome returnee to the Liverpool ranks following a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

But it was Oxlade-Chamberlain who provided the pulse for the home side in this Champions League game of chess between a team that loves to attack and one that loves to defend.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was everywhere, pulling the Atletico defence into places it didn’t want to go with intelligent runs and powerful bursts.

He popped up in dangerous position, took aim at Jan Oblak’s goal when the chance arose and was a constant thorn in the side of Diego Simeone’s stubborn if limited outfit.

Once the forgotten man of Anfield due to a crippling ruptured cruciate, here he was in the leading role of club football’s greatest show.

It was his sumptuous cross from the right on the stroke of half time that allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to rise high and handsome to power in the opening goal of the night to make it 1-1 on aggregate.

He never gave Atletico a minute’s peace and demanded a smart save from Jan Oblak on 53 minutes with a skidding drive. The one player on the pitch better than him was the Atletico goalkeeper, which spoke volumes for the Reds’ dominance.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining he was taken off, having run himself into the ground and there was nothing more he could do but sit and watch, which was just as well because he had nothing left to give.

Neither did the Reds once Atletico substitute Marcos Llorente scored twice in extra time and Alvaro Morata added a third to dump the holders out on a dramatic night which saw Oxlade-Chamberlain play like a winner, but end up being the loser.