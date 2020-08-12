Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Asked To Make Final Mets’ Bid

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are among the bidders that have been asked to submit a best-and-final offer for the New York Mets. The power couple leads one of three groups that are still in the running to purchase the MLB team, according to reports.

Allen & Co., a privately-held boutique investment bank based in New York, is overseeing the Mets’ sale and sent an email to bidders Tuesday night with an Aug. 31 deadline, Sportico first reported.

Rodriguez, who retired from a 22-year baseball career in 2016, could make history by becoming the sport’s only controlling owner who is also a former player. Rodriguez and Lopez have planned to put up more money than anyone else in their investment group, possibly as much as $300 million, The Athletic reported last month.

Two decades ago, Mets owner Fred Wilpon courted Rodriguez, attempting to sign him as the face of the franchise. Now, the former MLB star, along with Lopez, is trying to be part of the team’s front office.

Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola and Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole are part of Rodriguez and Lopez’s investment group.

Derek Jeter, Rodriguez’s former teammate with the New York Yankees, is the Miami Marlins CEO and part of the group that purchased the team. Jeter is a minority owner, reportedly contributing $25 million to the $1.2 billion sale.

Rodriguez and Lopez have to compete with hedge-fund multibillionaire Steve Cohen, who is considered the favorite to land the team. Cohen has been in talks to buy up to 80% of the Mets for $2.6 billion since last year. A deal appeared to be close but fell apart in February.

Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris​ leads a third group that’s in the running to purchase the Mets. Harris and Blackstone executive David Blitzer also have an ownership stake in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils​.

Forbes recently valued the Mets at $2.4 billion, which ranks them 41st among all major sports franchises.