ALEX Salmond has been acquitted of multiple charges of sexual assault following a two-week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury of eight women and five men reached a majority verdict on all 13 charges following more than six hours of deliberation, and after adjourning for the weekend.

It follows one of the most extraordinary trials in Scottish political history, and one which shone a spotlight on the country’s corridors of power.

Mr Salmond was first minister from May 2007 until November 2014, when he resigned following the No result in the independence referendum.

He had faced multiple accusations of sexual assault, including an attempted rape, spanning a period between June 2008 and November 2014 and involving nine women.

He was found not guilty of 12 of the charges.

The jury returned a not proven verdict on one charge of sexual assault intent to rape.

A further charge of sexually assaulting a tenth woman was previously dropped by prosecutors.

Alex Prentice QC, for the prosecution, previously told the court Mr Salmond is a sexual predator who abused his power to satisfy his desires with impunity.

But Mr Salmond’s lawyer, Gordon Jackson QC, said the allegations were rubbish or based on incidents that had been greatly exaggerated.

The former first minister said some of the claims were “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose”, while others were “exaggerations taken out of proportion”.

He said he has never had “non-consensual relations with anyone”.

The jury was reduced from 15 people to 13 on Monday morning.

The judge, Lady Dorrain, told the court the reduction was down to “various reasons”.