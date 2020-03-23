ALEX Salmond’s former policy chief has said he was concerned for a colleague’s welfare after she was left alone with the former first minister.

Alex Bell, a former special adviser to Mr Salmond, told the High Court in Edinburgh he returned to a room in Bute House to check the woman was okay.

Mr Salmond is accused of assaulting a female civil servant, who cannot be named for legal reasons and is known as Woman B, by grabbing her wrists and attempting to kiss her in a bid to recreate an “inappropriate” Christmas card scene.

She said fending off the alleged assault, which is said to have occurred in late 2010, was “like wrestling with an octopus”.

Mr Bell said he was in Bute House on the night the incident is said to have happened.

He had made his way downstairs when two colleagues pointed out he had left Woman B alone with Mr Salmond.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC asked if this was a concern.

Mr Bell said: “Yes, it was.”

Mr Prentice later asked if Mr Bell felt it was necessary to return to the room.

Mr Bell said he did, “to ensure that the welfare of my colleague was okay”.

He said he took the lift to the first floor of Bute House and then cleared his throat “or made a noise” before going into the room where Mr Salmond was alone with the civil servant.

Asked if he saw anything that concerned him, he said: “I don’t recall that.”

Elsewhere, he said Mr Salmond could be “extraordinarily pugnacious” with staff.

Mr Bell was giving evidence on the ninth day of Mr Salmond’s trial.

The former first minister was accompanied by his wife Moira, 82, as he entered the High Court on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Detective Chief Superintendent Lesley Boal told the court 386 people gave statements to the police during the “thorough” investigation into Mr Salmond.

She added: “This was information that we had or on occasion we took a proactive approach.”

She said 40 of the statements were based around administrative issues.

Ms Boal, 53, also said police were offered a copy of the Scottish Government’s conclusion report following its own internal investigation into claims against Mr Salmond.

She said she refused this to avoid being “unconsciously tainted” by someone else’s conclusions.

Aileen Easton, head of news at the Scottish Government and a former head of communications for Mr Salmond’s office, told the court he could be an “extremely demanding” boss.

She said he “demanded the best of all of his staff” and they tried to deliver this.

She said she remembered hearing that another complainer, a civil servant who is known as Woman D, had shown Mr Salmond a holiday photo of her in a bikini.

She agreed with Gordon Jackson QC, for the defence, that this incident went down in office folklore.

She said: “I certainly did not think it was appropriate, and I did not think it was professional.”

She also recalled being “taken aback” after seeing Woman D walking closely with Mr Salmond during a trip to America.

“I remember it was much more closely than you would in a professional situation,” she said.

“It raised my eyebrow and a colleague’s eyebrow.”

Mr Salmond, 65, faces multiple charges of sexual assault including an attempted rape. He denies all the allegations.

The trial, before judge Lady Dorrian, continues.