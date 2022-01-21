Alexa is down: UK users can’t turn off their alarm clocks, so Amazon’s smart assistant stops working.

Alexa is down: UK users are unable to turn off their alarm clocks, causing Amazon’s smart assistant to stop working.

Outages of Amazon’s Alexa assistant have been reported in the UK and across Europe, including Spain, France, and Germany.

Owners of Amazon’s Alexa in the UK are unable to issue voice commands to the smart assistant or turn off their digital alarm clocks as a result of a widespread outage.

Thousands of Echo users have reported that their devices are unable to connect to the internet, displaying a red warning light and error messages, or mournfully responding to spoken commands with the phrase “I’m having difficulty understanding right now.”

After users reported the same connectivity issues, devices in France, Germany, Ireland, and Spain appear to be affected.

Many common tasks, such as streaming music, shopping, answering general questions on the internet, checking weather forecasts, and reading news updates, require Alexa to be connected to the internet.

It does not, however, require Wi-Fi to function as a Bluetooth speaker, set reminders, or perform other basic functions.

While a connection is required to set an alarm, previously-programmed alarms can go off without it, which may explain why some users had trouble turning theirs off.

Alexa sends encrypted spoken requests to Amazon’s servers, which verify the wake word and process a clip of the command using speech recognition, natural language understanding, and machine learning AI systems.

Early Friday morning, Amazon’s customer service account recommended unplugging Echo devices and waiting 30 seconds before reconnecting them, but users complained that this did not solve the problem.

According to outage tracker Down Detector, the outage began around 6.30 a.m. BST and was mostly resolved by 10.30 a.m., with many owners reporting their devices were working normally.

“This morning, we had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“Alexa is now working normally,” they added.

The Echo devices were first sold in the UK in autumn 2016, quickly becoming the country’s most popular smart speaker and popularizing the concept of speaking to consumer products.

Alexa can be used on smartphones, but it is most commonly used on Amazon’s Echo devices, such as the small Echo Dot and the larger Echo Show with built-in display.

