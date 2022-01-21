Alexa is experiencing a global outage, with users reporting unresponsive devices.

Users are unable to access or use their Firesticks or Alexa devices due to an Amazon outage that has spanned the globe.

The problem is said to have started around 7 a.m. UK time today (January 21).

Alexa devices appear to be offline in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and other countries, with users reporting a variety of errors.

The smart-home device, which is sold by Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, is said to have experienced a nationwide outage around 8 a.m. today.

Users’ devices have been left with black screens, solid blue lights, and error messages after they failed to respond to requests.

When users ask Alexa a question, she responds, “Sorry.

“Something went horribly wrong.”

One user asked on Twitter if anyone else was having problems.

“Seems to be down,” one person said.

I was taken aback for a moment because my Firestick was also acting up, so I assumed it was my router.

Except for Alexas, everything is working fine.”

“Ours respond when you call it,” another said, “but the light goes off right away.”

“Yep,” joked a third.

It’s a little inconvenient to have to use light switches and the firestick remote.”

Nearly 8,000 people reported the error to DownDetector, which began receiving reports around 7 a.m.