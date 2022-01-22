Alexander Jr., Regina King’s only child, commits suicide days before his 26th birthday, as she mourns the loss of her ‘bright light.’

Alexander Jr, Regina King’s only child, commits suicide just days before his 26th birthday, as she mourns the loss of her ‘bright light.’

Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King’s son, committed suicide just days before his 26th birthday.

In a heartbreaking tribute, the 51-year-old actress confirmed her only son’s death.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“He was such a shining star who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.”

“During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect.

Thank you very much.”

It was confirmed by the publication that he had committed suicide.

Ian Alexander Sr., King’s ex-husband, was the only child she had with him.

King had a close relationship with her son, who accompanied her to events and dubbed her “super mom” at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The Oscar winner previously revealed that she and her son, an artist and DJ, have a close relationship, with the pair getting matching tattoos that read “unconditional love.”

She described their relationship as “fulfilling” in a recent interview.

Last year, Ian shared a message on Instagram in honor of his mother’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my co! I’m so proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!” he wrote.

“I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to witness you seize this lifetime by the neck and claim it for yourself.”

