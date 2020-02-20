Alexander, No. 15 Creighton sink Howard, No. 19 Marquette

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, and the nation’s leading scorer, Markus Howard, was limited to 13 points as the 15th-ranked Bluejays beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65 at Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East) earned the regular-season series sweep of Marquette (17-8, 7-6). The Bluejays have won eight of their last nine games.

Howard, a senior guard averaging 27.3 points entering the game, went scoreless in the first half, missing three 3-point attempts. He made a 3-pointer on the first shot attempt of the second half to break his scoreless stretch at 19:48 left in regulation.

Howard made 4 of 14 shots from the field and had five assists and four rebounds. His fourth turnover with 16 seconds left thwarted Marquette’s chance to cut into Creighton’s 71-65 lead.

Marquette shot 41 percent as a team, including 24.2 percent (8 of 33) from beyond the arc.

Creighton made 53.6 percent of its shots in the second half, led by Alexander’s 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

Marcus Zegarowski, who made all four of his shots in the second half, finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Bluejays. Damien Jefferson added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Marquette was led by Sacar Anim’s 18 points. Theo John had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Koby McEwen finished with 10 points and eight assists.

The Bluejays led 32-22 at the break, but that advantage quickly dwindled.

Howard’s jumper with 14:38 remaining tied the game at 38, but Creighton scored eight straight points, including 3-pointers by Mitch Ballock and Alexander. Marquette was forced to call timeout, trailing 46-38 with 12:30 remaining.

Creighton’s lead increased to 56-43 on a 3-point play by Zegarowski with 6:55 left, capping a 7-0 run.

Brendan Bailey answered with a 3-pointer on Marquette’s subsequent possession, ending a scoreless stretch of 3:29 for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette cut the lead to 62-56 with 3:14 remaining on another 3-pointer by Bailey and a shot beyond the arc by Howard.

Alexander responded with his fourth 3-pointer of the game. He has made at least three treys in seven straight games.

A Howard 3-pointer with 1:49 left cut the lead to 65-60, but the Golden Eagles would not get closer.

