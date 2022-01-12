Alexis Avila’s ex-husband claims in a shocking video that his family is seeking custody because she was accused of “throwing the baby into the dumpster.”

Alexis Avila’s ex-husband claims in a shocking video that his family wants custody because she was charged with “throwing the baby into the dumpster.”

Oscar Astorga claims his 16-year-old son, Stephen, had no idea his ex-girlfriend, Avila, was pregnant until she gave birth and was caught abandoning her baby in a dumpster last week.

Astorga claims that his family now wants custody of him.

“Of course, we’re trying to get custody,” Astorga told the Daily Mail.

“Indeed,” says the speaker.

“He’s my grandson,” the grandfather declares.

We can’t say much because we’re looking for my grandson.”

Astorga and his family have received death threats since the video went viral, he claims.

