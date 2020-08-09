Algeria adjusts anti-coronavirus lockdown measures in 29 province

ALGIERS, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — The Algerian government announced the adjustment of the partial lockdowns in 29 provinces starting Sunday, according to a statement of the prime minister’s office.

The curfew will be adjusted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Aug. 31 in the 29 provinces, said Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said in the statement.

Governors of each province could take all the measures required to combat the COVID-19, he added.

The government has also lifted the ban on road traffic for passenger vehicles from and to the 29 provinces, according to the statement.

Algeria on Saturday reported 538 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the North African country to 33,693 including 1,293 deaths. Enditem