Algeria, AL agree to determine date of Arab Summit later

ALGIERS, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and visiting Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit agreed on Saturday to determine the final date for holding the Arab summit at a later time.

According to a statement issued by the Algerian presidency, the two leaders reviewed the current Arab situation and what should be done to bridge the rift in the relations among the Arab countries and to re-energize joint Arab actions, which mainly revolve around the Palestinian issue.

The statement said that “the final date for the convening of the Arab summit will be determined later in consultation between Algeria and the General Secretariat of Arab League.”

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Aboul Gheit expressed the hope that the Arab summit will be held before the end of June.