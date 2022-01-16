Algeria and the United Arab Emirates meet to discuss regional developments.

The upcoming Arab summit in March will be hosted by Algeria.

ABU DHABI, UAE

The UAE’s and Algeria’s top diplomats met on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s foreign minister, met with Ramtane Lamamra, Algeria’s foreign minister, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Both ministers discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to a statement from the Emirati Foreign Ministry.

Algeria’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai was also discussed, according to the press release.

Lamamra met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs, on Saturday, and delivered a message from Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on bilateral relations.

Lamamra is expected to travel to other Gulf capitals in March, when Algeria hosts the Arab League summit.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.