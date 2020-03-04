Algeria confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

ALGIERS, March 3 (Xinhua) — Algerian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number in the country to eight.

The official APS news agency quoted an announcement of the ministry as saying that the three new cases were recorded in the family circle of the previous four cases in the province of Blida, some 50 km south of the capital Algiers.

The ministry said the epidemiological investigation continues to identify all the people who were in contact with these diagnosed patients.

On Feb. 25, Algeria announced the first COVID-19 case of an Italian national who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17. Four more cases of coronavirus from a family were recorded later in the province of Blida who were infected by two family members from France.