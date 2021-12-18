Algeria is planning a gathering of Palestinian factions.

Algeria intends to host a meeting of Palestinian groups.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Monday that a meeting of Palestinian factions will take place soon.

“We have decided to host a meeting for all Palestinian factions,” Tebboune said after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Algiers.

He did not, however, provide a date for the planned meeting.

Algeria’s president also announced that his country will give Palestine (dollar)100 million in aid and 300 scholarships to Palestinian students.

Since the resistance group Hamas won legislative elections a year before, the Palestinian territories have been divided politically and geographically.

The West Bank has been ruled by Abbas’ Fatah movement, while the Gaza Strip has been ruled by Hamas.

Many attempts to heal the schism between the two opposing movements have failed.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.