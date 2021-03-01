Algeria reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 122,092 in total

ALGIERS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Sunday reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the North African country to 122,092.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,983 after four new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 122 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 78,158, the statement added.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China has sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.

In addition, a Chinese team of medical experts arrived in Algeria on May 14, 2020 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease. Enditem