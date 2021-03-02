Algeria reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 122,255 in total

ALGIERS, March 1 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Monday reported 163 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the North African country to 122,255.

The death toll from the virus rose to 2,983 after four new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 136 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 78,294, the statement added.

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad announced on Monday extension of the curfew period in 19 provinces by 15 days since March 2, official APS news agency reported.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China has sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.

In addition, a Chinese team of medical experts arrived in Algeria on May 14, 2020 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease.

A donation of Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines arrived in Algeria on Feb. 24 to help the North African nation combat the pandemic. Enditem