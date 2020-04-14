Algeria reports 1,761 coronavirus cases, 256 deaths

ALGIERS, April 10 (Xinhua) — The Algerian authorities said on Friday that the overall coronavirus infections have reached 1,761 in the country, including 256 deaths.

A total of 25 new death cases were reported between March 30 and April 10, of which 15 were confirmed during the past 24 hours, said Djamel Fourar, head of the COVID-19 Detection and Follow-up Commission.

In addition, 95 were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Fourar added.

A total of 405 have been healed of the coronavirus as the improving trend continues, he noted.