Algeria reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 111,418 in total

ALGIERS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Thursday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the North African country to 111,418.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,950 after three new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 151 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 76,700, the statement added.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China has sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.

In addition, a Chinese team of medical experts arrived in Algeria on May 14, 2020 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease. Enditem