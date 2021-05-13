Algeria reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, 124,682 in total

ALGIERS, May 12 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Wednesday reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 124,682.

The death toll from the virus rose to 3,350 after seven new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 154 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 86,857, the statement added.

Mohamed Belhocine, a member of the Algerian Scientific Committee monitoring the spread of COVID-19, asked people not to travel or hold home gathering during the festival of Eid al-Fitr, local TSA news website reported on Wednesday.

He also stressed that Algeria should continue the policy of closing the borders, which has played an important role to contain COVID-19 spread. Enditem