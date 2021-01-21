Algeria reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 104,606 in total

ALGIERS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Wednesday reported 265 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the North Africa country to 104,606.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,849 after six new fatalities were recorded, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

It said 194 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 71,187.

A member of the Algerian Scientific Committee monitoring the spread of COVID-19, Ryad Mahyaoui, told local media on Wednesday that Algeria will receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in February.

He added that Algeria will also receive COVID-19 vaccine from Russia and China recently.

Meanwhile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has undergone Wednesday a successful surgery on his right foot, the Presidency said in a statement. It added that the president will return to Algeria in the coming days after agreement of the medical staff.

The presidency announced shortly before Tebboune's leaving for Germany on Jan. 10 that he would undergo an orthopedic operation due to complications from the COVID-19.