Algeria reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 103,127 in total

ALGIERS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Thursday reported 267 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the North Africa country to 103,127.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Algeria rose to 2,822 after three new fatalities were recorded, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 201 more patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 70,052.

The Algerian government announced on Thursday to extend the current curfew measures for 15 days in 20 provinces since Jan. 16.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the pandemic in 2020.

In February 2020, Algeria sent a medical donation to help China combat the coronavirus. In return, China sent several batches of medical aid to Algeria.

In addition, a Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14, 2020 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, by sharing China’s experiences in curbing the spread of the contagious disease. Enditem